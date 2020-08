PAGLIARINI, JOSEPH F.60, of North Providence, passed away Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Our Lady of Fatima Hospital in North Providence. He was the beloved husband of Elisa (Reynolds) Pagliarini. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 10 AM in St. Thomas Church, 65 Fruit Hill Ave, Providence 02909. Burial will be private. Calling hours respectfully omitted. For more information and to leave an online condolence, please visit maceroni.com