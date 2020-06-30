SAVAGE, JOSEPH F.
age 89, of Warwick, passed away on Saturday, June 27, at Elderwood at Riverside in East Providence. Beloved husband of Mildred (Dolman) Savage. Father of William R. Savage, Sandra J. Glode, and the late Joseph W. Savage. For funeral information, complete obituary, and to leave condolence messages, please visit www.barrettandcotter.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 30, 2020.