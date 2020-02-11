|
TERENZI, JOSEPH F.
99, of Cranston, passed away peacefully at his home on February 9, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Etta (Capotosto) Terenzi.
Born in Providence, he was a son of the late Amedeo and Cecilia (DeAngelis) Terenzi.
Mr. Terenzi was a US Army Veteran serving during WWII. He was a carpenter in Quonset for over twenty-five years before working for various companies until his retirement.
Besides his wife, he leaves three children, Cecile Ryan and her husband James, Linda Terenzi and Joseph Terenzi; five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He was the brother of the late Vincent Terenzi, Armando Terenzi, Florence Scorpio and Elena Murgo.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Mass of Christian Burial, Thursday February 13, 2020 at 10am in Immaculate Conception Church, 237 Garden Hills Drive, Cranston. Burial with Military Honors will follow in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Continuum Hospice, 1350 Division Road, Suite 205, West Warwick, RI 02893 or to the , PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 11, 2020