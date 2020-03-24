|
|
|
WILLAMS, JOSEPH F.
75, of Central Pike, Scituate, died Wednesday March 18th in the Hospice Intake Center, Providence. He was the husband of Marguerite A. "Peg" (Cullinane) Williams. They had been married for 56 years.
Born in Providence, a son of the late Walter T. and Estelle C. (Prior) Williams. He had lived in Scituate previously living in Cranston. He had been an Advertising Salesman for the Providence journal before retiring in 2001.
Besides his wife he leaves his children, John Williams of Manchester, NH, Jennifer Roy of North Kingstown, Joseph Williams, Jr. of Winter Park, FL, and 5 grandchildren. His greatest joy was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
A Memorial service will be held at a later date. If desired donations to Hope Health Hospice, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 24, 2020