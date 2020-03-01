|
FONSECA, Joseph "Joe"
died peacefully surrounded by his family on February 27, 2020 in North Kingstown, RI. He lived in Pawtucket and Narragansett, Rhode Island and Delray Beach, Florida. He was born on April 1, 1934 in Lisbon, Portugal to Augusto and Teresa (Bernardo) Fonseca. He immigrated to the United States via New York in 1953. After proudly serving in the U.S. Army and becoming a U.S. citizen, he moved back to Rhode Island to join family. He received his college education through the GI Bill and graduated from Johnson & Wales University. He retired as operations manager of Rowe Automatic Sales and began working on his never ending home projects and enjoying summertime with family at his family home in Narragansett. He is survived by his loving partner Suzanne Rylands with whom he shared nearly 40 years of adventure and love. He leaves behind his brother, Cesar Fonseca and sister-in-law Alice and his sister, Elizabeth Sousa and brother-in-law Domingos. He is survived by his daughter, Lori and son-in-law Charles Gallant of Manchester-by-the-Sea, his son, Joseph Fonseca and daughter-in-law Lynn of Atlanta, Georgia. He also leaves behind Suzanne's son, Todd and was pre-deceased by her son, Scott. His grandchildren, Nicholas, Kathryn, Joshua, and Rachel were special lights in his life and he traveled near and far to celebrate both everyday and special events in their lives. He also leaves behind several nephews and nieces. He will be remembered for his devotion to his family, his love of food and drink inspired by his Portuguese heritage, and his hard work and commitment to accomplish all things with perfection. His jokes and laughter will be especially missed. Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday at 11 AM in Saint Teresa Church, 358 Newport Avenue, Pawtucket. Burial with military honors will be in Resurrection Cemetery, Cumberland. Visiting hours Monday from 4-7 PM in the Costigan-O'Neill Funeral Home, 220 Cottage Street, Pawtucket. In lieu of flowers, Joe would be honored to have donations made to the Providence VA Medical Center for veterans services or cancer research and care. www.oneillfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 1, 2020