Robbins Funeral Home - North Providence
2251 Mineral Spring Ave.
North Providence, RI 02911
401-231-9307
Joseph Francis "Bucky" Boudreau

Joseph Francis "Bucky" Boudreau Obituary
BOUDREAU, JOSEPH FRANCIS "Bucky"
88, died on May 19, 2020. Born in Providence, he was last surviving child of the late Evrade and Anezie (Gaudet) Boudreau. He was brother to the late Alphonse, Almy, Wilfred Boudreau, Veronica Owen and Florence Draper.
As a North Providence high school alumnus, he excelled in baseball, pitching in the Triple A Farm Team for the Yankees for two years.
He was a machinist for Brown & Sharpe until its closing, then moving on to B.I.F as a stockroom supervisor until its closing. He finished up his work career in the Johnston school system where he worked for ten years until his retirement.
He is survived by his four children with his late wife Alma: Joseph Boudreau, Karen Corcoran, Mark and Daniel Boudreau. He is also survived by eight grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren.
Services and burial will be private. www.robbinsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 25, 2020
