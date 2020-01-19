|
Fusco, Sr., Joseph
Coventry, RI – Joseph Fusco Sr 89, beloved husband of the late Anna (DiTusa) Fusco died Jan 15, 2020. He was born Sept. 9, 1930 in Providence a son of the late Raphaele and Margherita (Paglialunga) Fusco. He was a U.S. Army Veteran of the Korean War and was last employed with AAA. He leaves a son Joseph M. Fusco1 of Canterbury, CT; a sister Eugenia DellaValle WI; 4 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Private burial will be at a later date. www.doughertybrosfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 19, 2020