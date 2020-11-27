1/1
Joseph G. Fortin Sr.
FORTIN SR., JOSEPH G.
77, a retired industrial electrician, died Monday, November 23, 2020. Husband of Nancy J. Campbell; father of Joseph G. Fortin Jr. (Diane) and Steven J. Fortin (Melissa); grandfather of Lily, Lea, Parker, and Bennett Fortin; brother-in-law of Russell Jr. and Robert Campbell. For the benefit and safety of Joseph's family and friends, a no-contact Drive-thru visitation will be on Sunday, November 29, 2020 from 1 pm – 3 pm at the Iannotti Funeral Home at MAPLE ROOT, 2000 Nooseneck Hill Rd., (I-95, exit 6, Rte.3) Coventry. Interment with military honors at St. Joseph Cemetery in West Greenwich will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Rumford Hunting and Fishing Club Youth Scholarship Fund, C/O Michael Malafronte, P.O. Box 142, Rehoboth, Ma 02769 would be appreciated.
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
29
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Iannotti Funeral Home at Maple Root
Funeral services provided by
Iannotti Funeral Home at Maple Root
2000 Nooseneck Hill Road (RTE 3)
Coventry, RI 02816
(401) 821-1100
