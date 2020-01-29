Home

GARGANESE, JOSEPH
87, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, January 26, 2020. He was the beloved husband of the late Lillian (DiCicco) Garganese and loving father of Cheryl-Ann Trottier and Joseph A. Garganese.
His funeral will be held Friday, January 31st at 10am from the A.A. MARIANI & SON Funeral Home, 200 Hawkins St., Providence, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11am at St. Ann's Church, 280 Hawkins St., Providence. Burial will follow at St. Francis Cemetery, Pawtucket. Visiting hours Thursday 4-7pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: St. Ann's Church Memorial Fund, 2 Russo St., Providence, RI 02904. For complete obituary: marianiandson.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 29, 2020
