GEMMA, JR., JOSEPH
Went to be with his Lord whom he loved on May 6th, 2020 after a brief illness. He was the son of the late Joseph and Amelia (Grelle) Gemma. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Josephine Gemma of Cranston. He was the loving and devoted father of Joseph A. Gemma, Sandra J. DeAngelis and her husband Anthony, all of Cranston and Dr. JoAnn S. Koslowsky and her husband George, of Wareham Massachusetts. Joseph was also the loving poppy of Stephanie M. DeAngelis of Orlando, Florida and Sara N. DeAngelis of Cranston. Joseph was employed for many years at the former Narragansett Brewery and retired from the University of Rhode Island, College of Continuing Education, Providence at age 87. Joseph also proudly served his country in the United States Army. He adored his children and grandchildren and looked forward to every family vacation. His favorite places were New Hampshire, Jamaica, Mexico and cruising the islands of the Caribbean.
He will be greatly missed by his loving family, who loved him dearly. Due to current health concerns a Memorial Mass and a celebration of Joseph's life will be announced at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the , 245 Waterman Street, Suite 306, Providence, RI 02906.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 10, 2020