Gonsalves, Joseph
91, of Warwick, died peacefully Monday, November 11, 2019 at Sunny View Nursing Home. He was the beloved husband of the late Madeline E. (Sanquist) Gonsalves and the loving companion of Carolyn Harris of West Warwick the past several years.
Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Joseph A. and Edwina (Dutra) Gonsalves.
Joseph was employed as a Loss Control Manager at American Universal Insurance Company for thirty-nine years, retiring in 1991.
Joe was a Communicant, Warden, Vestryman and a Choir Member at All Saints Church and also traveled with various choral groups. He was a proud member of St. John's Lodge #1 in Providence, the RI Scottish Rite and the RI Shriners, Artisan Unit. He was a Past-President of the RI Safety Association from 1975-76 and a member of the American Society of Safety Engineers.
Joseph is survived by two loving sons: Paul A. Gonsalves of Warwick and Gregory J. Gonsalves and his wife Dena of Wakefield; a sister: Mary McElroy of Providence; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
He was the loving father of the late: Joseph P. Gonsalves, Joan E. Gonsalves, and Paula E. Farley; and brother of the late Evelyn Gonsalves, Eleanor Nunes and Margaret Sanquist.
His memorial service will be held Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 10:30am at All Saint's Church, 111 Greenwich Avenue, Warwick, RI. Calling hours are respectfully omitted.
Gifts in his memory can be made to the (donate.lovetotherescue.org). For information and guest book visit www.murphyfuneralhomes.org
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 19, 2019