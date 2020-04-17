|
Grant, Joseph
Joseph Grant, 71, April 15, 2020. He was the husband of Susanne (Beaudette Marcotte) Grant. Besides his wife, Susanne, he is survived by two step-daughters, Alicia Favela and husband Brian of Sutton, MA, and Jessica Kidd of North Providence, RI, and grandchildren Shannon and Kyle Favela. He is also survived by his sister Joan Robert and her husband Roland of Berkley, MA, brother Thomas Grant, of Tiverton, RI, nephews Jason and Derek Robert, as well as a large extended family through marriage. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph P. and Evelyn (Ramsay) Grant.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Joseph's name to Camp Ker-Anna, 500 Reservoir Road, Cumberland, RI 02864. A Memorial service will be held when a large group can gather responsibly. www.thekeefefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 17, 2020