Home

POWERED BY

Services
Keefe Funeral Home Inc
Five Higginson Ave
Lincoln, RI 02865
(401) 725-4253
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Grant
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Grant


1948 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Grant Obituary
Grant, Joseph
Joseph Grant, 71, April 15, 2020. He was the husband of Susanne (Beaudette Marcotte) Grant. Besides his wife, Susanne, he is survived by two step-daughters, Alicia Favela and husband Brian of Sutton, MA, and Jessica Kidd of North Providence, RI, and grandchildren Shannon and Kyle Favela. He is also survived by his sister Joan Robert and her husband Roland of Berkley, MA, brother Thomas Grant, of Tiverton, RI, nephews Jason and Derek Robert, as well as a large extended family through marriage. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph P. and Evelyn (Ramsay) Grant.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Joseph's name to Camp Ker-Anna, 500 Reservoir Road, Cumberland, RI 02864. A Memorial service will be held when a large group can gather responsibly. www.thekeefefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Keefe Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -