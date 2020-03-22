|
GARREPY, JOSEPH H.
93, a former resident of North Kingstown, RI, passed away on March 8, 2020 at his home in Vero Beach, Florida. He was the loving husband of the late Yvonne T. (Martel) Garrepy, who passed away on the same date in 1997.
Born in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, he was a son of the late Homer J. Garrepy and Ida (LeBlanc) Garrepy.
Mr. Garrepy's career was in the trucking industry. He was a Teamster and Union Steward. He was a brother Knight with the Knights of Columbus Council # 5629, in Vero Beach, Florida. He served in WWII in the Merchant Marines and attended Space Coast Honor Flight to Washington, DC in April of 2019. His interests included tennis, playing Cribbage and he loved sailing Narragansett Bay, Rhode Island. He traveled all over the country and around the world.
He was the father of 7 children, Lorraine Elston, Joseph D. Garrepy, Charlestown, RI, Philip Garrepy, Vero Beach, FL, Kenneth Garrepy, Burrillville, RI, Robert Garrepy, North Port, FL, Donald Garrepy, Glocester, RI, Todd Garrepy, East Greenwich, RI.
He also had 29 Grandchildren, 53 Great-Grandchildren and 6 Great-Great-Grandchildren.
He was pre-deceased, by his wife Yvonne, daughter Lorraine Elston, grandson Edward Elston Great-Great Granddaughter Senna Aubut, and Daughter-in-Law Linda Garrepy.
He was the youngest of ten children, the brother of Alice Boucher, Irene Moon, Ruth Langford, Masie MacDonald, Earle Garrepy, Pauline Davies, James Garrepy, Madeline Wronoski and Eleanor Pouliot, who all pre-deceased him.
Funeral services are pending, and will be scheduled for June 2020. For more information and online condolences, please visit www.FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to: VNA Hospice, 1110 35th Lane, Vero Beach, FL 32960 or to: Space Coast Honor Flight, P O Box 560975, Rockledge, FL 32956 ([email protected]), or to a .
Published in The Providence Journal from Mar. 22 to Mar. 29, 2020