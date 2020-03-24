Home

Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home
825 Boston Neck Road
North Kingstown, RI 02852
(401) 295-5603
Joseph H. Garrepy

Joseph H. Garrepy Obituary
GARREPY, JOSEPH H.
93, of Vero Beach, FL, formerly of North Kingstown, RI passed away on March 8, 2020 at his home in Vero Beach, Florida. He was the loving husband of the late Yvonne T. (Martel) Garrepy, who passed away on the same date in 1997. The youngest of ten children, he was the son of the late Homer J. Garrepy and Ida (LeBlanc) Garrepy.
A Merchant Marine Veteran of WWII, Mr. Garrepy's career was in the trucking industry.
He was the father of Lorraine Elston, Joseph D. Garrepy, Philip Garrepy, Kenneth Garrepy, Robert Garrepy, Donald Garrepy, Todd Garrepy and the late Lorraine Elston. Mr. Garrepy is also survived by 30 grandchildren, 53 great-grandchildren and 6 great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services are pending, and will be held at a date to be announced. For more information and online condolences, please visit www.FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 24, 2020
