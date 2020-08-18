1/1
Joseph H. Garrepy
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GARREPY, JOSEPH H.
93, of Vero Beach, FL, formerly of North Kingstown, RI passed away on March 8, 2020 at his home in Vero Beach, Florida. He was the loving husband of the late Yvonne T. (Martel) Garrepy, who passed away on the same date in 1997. The youngest of ten children, he was the son of the late Homer J. Garrepy and Ida (LeBlanc) Garrepy.
A Merchant Marine Veteran of WWII, Mr. Garrepy's career was in the trucking industry.
He was the father of Joseph D. Garrepy, Philip Garrepy, Kenneth Garrepy, Robert Garrepy, Donald Garrepy, Todd Garrepy and the late Lorraine Elston. Mr. Garrepy is also survived by 30 grandchildren, 53 great-grandchildren and 6 great-great-grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30 am on Saturday, August 22, 2020 in St. Bernard Church, 275 Tower Hill Rd., North Kingstown with military funeral honors to follow. Burial will be private in the RI Veterans' Memorial Cemetery, Exeter. Due to current restrictions, seating is very limited in church. Kindly, RSVP to the Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home by phone or email, 401-295-5603 or FaganFH@aol.com. A celebration of Mr. Garrepy's life will take place at a later date. Please visit www.FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com for information and online condolences.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Mass of Christian Burial
09:30 AM
St. Bernard Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home
825 Boston Neck Road
North Kingstown, RI 02852
(401) 295-5603
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved