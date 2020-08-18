GARREPY, JOSEPH H.
93, of Vero Beach, FL, formerly of North Kingstown, RI passed away on March 8, 2020 at his home in Vero Beach, Florida. He was the loving husband of the late Yvonne T. (Martel) Garrepy, who passed away on the same date in 1997. The youngest of ten children, he was the son of the late Homer J. Garrepy and Ida (LeBlanc) Garrepy.
A Merchant Marine Veteran of WWII, Mr. Garrepy's career was in the trucking industry.
He was the father of Joseph D. Garrepy, Philip Garrepy, Kenneth Garrepy, Robert Garrepy, Donald Garrepy, Todd Garrepy and the late Lorraine Elston. Mr. Garrepy is also survived by 30 grandchildren, 53 great-grandchildren and 6 great-great-grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30 am on Saturday, August 22, 2020 in St. Bernard Church, 275 Tower Hill Rd., North Kingstown with military funeral honors to follow. Burial will be private in the RI Veterans' Memorial Cemetery, Exeter. Due to current restrictions, seating is very limited in church. Kindly, RSVP to the Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home by phone or email, 401-295-5603 or FaganFH@aol.com. A celebration of Mr. Garrepy's life will take place at a later date. Please visit www.FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com
