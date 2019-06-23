PHILLIPS, JOSEPH H., "BUD,"

86, formerly of Wheaton Ave, Rehoboth, MA, died peacefully on June 19, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.

Born in East Providence, a son of the late Joseph and E. Helen (Richmond) Phillips, he lived in Swansea, MA for the past 3 years previously residing in Rehoboth, MA for 66 years.

Mr. Phillips was a lace weaver for the former RI Lace Works in Barrington for many years.

Bud was a member of the Seekonk Congregational Church and the Seekonk Rod & Gun club. He enjoyed playing cards, cribbage and laughter with family and friends.

Mr. Phillips was a United States Army veteran serving during the Korean Conflict.

He is survived by a sister, Patricia Pearson and her husband Robert of Rehoboth, MA; two nieces, Susan Harris and Carol Pearson, both of Rehoboth, MA; two nephews, Richard Phillips of East Providence and Robert Phillips of Barrington and his girlfriend of 22 years, Lorraine Smist of Swansea, MA. He was the brother of the late Richard Phillips.

His funeral service will be held on Tuesday June 25, 2019 in the W. RAYMOND WATSON FUNERAL HOME, 350 Willett Avenue, Riverside at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Rehoboth Village Cemetery, Bay State Road, Rehoboth, MA. Calling hours are Monday 4-7 p.m. For online condolences please visit wrwatsonfuneralhome.com Published in The Providence Journal on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary