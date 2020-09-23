1/1
Joseph Harraka
HARRAKA, JOSEPH
80, passed away peacefully on September 7, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Victoria (Estes) Harraka.
Born in Central Falls, he was the son of the late Albert and Josephine (Kando) Harraka. He served his country in the United States Marine Corps and was stationed overseas in Japan. He worked as a mail carrier for many years prior to retiring from the United States Postal Service. Joseph lived most of his adult life in Rumford and relocated to Florida in 1995.
He is survived by his loving siblings, Mary Elmer, Anthony Harraka, Nora Lee, George Harraka, Rose Marie Costa, and the late Sadie Tager.
The funeral and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers donations to St. Basil's Building Fund, 111 Cross Street, Central Falls, R.I., 02863, in memory of Joseph, would be greatly appreciated. Arrangements by Costigan-O'Neill Funeral Home, Pawtucket. www.oneillfuneralhomes.com


Published in The Providence Journal on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Costigan-O'Neill Funeral Home - Pawtucket
220 Cottage St.
Pawtucket, RI 02860
(401) 723-4035
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
September 19, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Lori and Kaitlin Peters
Family
