Joseph Harraka

HARRAKA, JOSEPH
80, passed away peacefully on September 7, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Victoria (Estes) Harraka.
Born in Central Falls, he was the son of the late Albert and Josephine (Kando) Harraka. He served his country in the United States Marine Corps and was stationed overseas in Japan. He worked as a mail carrier for many years prior to retiring from the United States Postal Service. Joseph lived most of his adult life in Rumford and relocated to Florida in 1995.
He is survived by his loving siblings, Mary Elmer, Anthony Harraka, Nora Lee, George Harraka, Rose Marie Costa, and the late Sadie Tager.
The funeral and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers donations to St. Basil's Building Fund, 111 Cross Street, Central Falls, R.I., 02863, in memory of Joseph, would be greatly appreciated. Arrangements by Costigan-O'Neill Funeral Home, Pawtucket. www.oneillfuneralhomes.com