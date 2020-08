Or Copy this URL to Share

FIFTH ANNIVERSARY 2015-2020 JOSEPH H. IAFRATE Gone are the days we used to share, but in our hearts you're always there. Never more than a thought away, loved and remembered every day. Loved and sadly missed, Your wife, Donna Your daughter, Heather Grandchildren, Taylor and Brianna and Family





