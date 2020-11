CELONA, JOSEPH "JJ" J.,87, passed away November 10, 2020.Born in Providence, he was the son of the late John and Theresa (Femino) Celona; devoted father to Donna St. Pierre and her husband Harold, Cynthia Brazell and her husband Randy, Paul Celona and his late wife Zelia and Joanne J. Celona; cherished grandfather of 7; great-grandfather of 5; brother of the late Paula Lupoli and Antonina Celona and former husband of the late Lorraine (Dupre) Celona.Visitation and funeral services will be held Thursday, 9:30-10:30 a.m. in the PONTARELLLI-MARINO Home, 971 Branch Avenue, Providence, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. in The Church of the Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary, 1081 Mineral Spring Avenue, North Providence. Burial with Military Honors will be private.For complete obituary and memorial contributions, visit pontarellimarinofunerals.com