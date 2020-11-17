1/1
Joseph J. "Jj" Celona
CELONA, JOSEPH "JJ" J.,
87, passed away November 10, 2020.
Born in Providence, he was the son of the late John and Theresa (Femino) Celona; devoted father to Donna St. Pierre and her husband Harold, Cynthia Brazell and her husband Randy, Paul Celona and his late wife Zelia and Joanne J. Celona; cherished grandfather of 7; great-grandfather of 5; brother of the late Paula Lupoli and Antonina Celona and former husband of the late Lorraine (Dupre) Celona.
Visitation and funeral services will be held Thursday, 9:30-10:30 a.m. in the PONTARELLLI-MARINO Home, 971 Branch Avenue, Providence, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. in The Church of the Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary, 1081 Mineral Spring Avenue, North Providence. Burial with Military Honors will be private.
For complete obituary and memorial contributions, visit pontarellimarinofunerals.com

Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 17, 2020.
November 17, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
The Staff of Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home
