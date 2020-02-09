|
|
HOUSTON, JOSEPH J.
79, of North Kingstown, passed away on Friday, February 7, 2020 at Kent Hospital. He was the beloved husband of Patricia A. (Buonanno) Houston. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Joseph and Charlotte (Angell) Houston.
Joseph graduated from Providence College in 1962. He then served in the U.S. Army Reserve, before working as a Controller at Sears for 33 years. He had a tremendous sense of humor and was a passionate Yankees and PC Friars fan.
Along with his wife Patricia, he is survived by his loving children, David J. Houston and his wife Kerry of Londonderry, NH, and Brian C. Houston and his wife Denise of Bristol, CT; cherished grandchildren, Brian, Emily, Tyler, and Thomas Houston; dear siblings, Charlene Giza of Warwick and Neil Houston of Cranston.
Funeral services will be held at the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston on Tuesday at 10am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11am at St. Mary's Church in Cranston. Burial will be private. VISITING HOURS will be held Monday from 4–7pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: American Diabetes Association P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215 or diabetes.org/donate. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 9, 2020