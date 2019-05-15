|
|
KEOUGH, JOSEPH J.
87, of North Providence passed away peacefully Monday, May 13, 2019 at the Philip Hulitar Inpatient Center, Providence. He was the beloved husband of the late Melba D. (Rampone) Keough.
Born in Central Falls, a son of the late Joseph and Catherine (Fitzpatrick) Keough, he grew up in Central Falls and had lived in North Providence for the past 60 years.
Mr. Keough was a delivery driver for Drake's Cakes for many years before retiring. He was a member of Teamsters Union Local #251.
He was a Korean War Navy veteran serving on the USS Coral Sea.
He is survived by his loving daughter, Tracey K. Park and her husband William of Cranston; his loving sister, Claire Bowyer of Pawtucket; and several nieces and nephews.
His funeral will be held Saturday, May 18 at 11 A.M. in Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln. His burial will follow in Highland Memorial Park, Johnston.
Relatives and friends are invited and may call Friday 4-7 P.M. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mr. Keough's memory to Hope Hospice & Palliative Care of RI, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904-9826 would be appreciated.
Published in The Providence Journal from May 15 to May 16, 2019