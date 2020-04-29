|
|
MCCORMICK, PhD., JOSEPH J.
86, passed away at home Sunday, April 26, 2020. He was the husband of the late Theodora (Jefopoulos) McCormick for 64 years. Born in Pawtucket, he was a son of the late Joseph E. and Mary E. (McGreevy) McCormick. Mr. McCormick was a Professor Emeritus of Special Education at RI College for 38 years before retiring in 2006. He has been a Greenville resident since 1961 and was a New England sports fan. He is survived by his loving sons, J. Timothy McCormick (Karen O'Neil) of Warwick and Nicholas McCormick of Greenville. He was the grandfather of Nicholas, Christopher and James McCormick. Brother of the late Frances Justice. The McCormick family would like to extend special thanks to Antonia Dwyer and Carissa Tavares compassionate and longtime caregivers to Joseph. Due to the current Covid 19 restrictions his funeral service and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers donations to will be appreciated.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 29, 2020