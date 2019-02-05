Home

POWERED BY

Services
Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home
800-812 Greenwich Avenue
Warwick, RI 02886
(401) 737-3510
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home
800-812 Greenwich Avenue
Warwick, RI 02886
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
9:00 AM
Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home
800-812 Greenwich Avenue
Warwick, RI 02886
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home
800-812 Greenwich Avenue
Warwick, RI 02886
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Namake
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph J. Namake Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joseph J. Namake Jr. Obituary
NAMAKE, JOSEPH J., JR.
83, of Cranston, on February 3, 2019. Beloved husband of 35 years to Leah M. (Nadeau) Namake. Joseph retired in 1990 as a Master Sergeant after thirty years of service in the Rhode Island Air National Guard.
Funeral on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at 9 AM from THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Avenue, Warwick followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM in St. Mark Church, 9 Garden Ct., Cranston. Visiting hours Wednesday from 4 PM – 8 PM in the funeral home. Burial with military honors in RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Complete obituary at: www.murphyfuneralhomes.org.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home
Download Now