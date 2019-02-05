|
NAMAKE, JOSEPH J., JR.
83, of Cranston, on February 3, 2019. Beloved husband of 35 years to Leah M. (Nadeau) Namake. Joseph retired in 1990 as a Master Sergeant after thirty years of service in the Rhode Island Air National Guard.
Funeral on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at 9 AM from THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Avenue, Warwick followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM in St. Mark Church, 9 Garden Ct., Cranston. Visiting hours Wednesday from 4 PM – 8 PM in the funeral home. Burial with military honors in RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Complete obituary at: www.murphyfuneralhomes.org.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 5, 2019