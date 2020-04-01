|
|
MASSO, JOSEPH L. "JOE"
83, of Post Rd., a registered pharmacist, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, March 29, 2020. He was the husband of Sonja A. (Champion) Masso, and the father of Steven P. Masso (Wendy) and Kimberly A. Iannotti (Gregory) all of East Greenwich. Born in Providence, he was a son of the late Louis A. and Angelina (Imondi) Masso.
Joe graduated from the URI College of Pharmacy in 1959. He will be remembered not only for his distinguished 60 years of service as a registered pharmacist; most recently at Suburban Pharmacy, but also for his quick wit, light hearted sense of humor, occasional serenading, and friendly demeanor to all of his customers. He loved family gatherings and trips, especially to Ogunquit, Maine, Broadway Shows with his wife, smoking a fine cigar, and the simple things like washing his car. He always said his granddaughters Abigail W. Masso, Isabelle R. Iannotti, and Victoria R. Iannotti were "his entire world."
Joseph was the brother of Anthony R. Masso (Elaine) of Easton, MD and Anna Branca (Robert) of North Providence. He was the brother-in-law of Emo and Nan DiNitto and the late William C. Champion. He is also survived by several nieces & nephews.
Joe's family thanks the special girls at Bayada for all the care and dignity he received. Services and interment at Swan Point Cemetery will be private. Memorial donations to the Marginal Way Preservation Fund, P.O. Box 1455, Ogunquit, ME 03907 (www.marginalwayfund.org) would be greatly appreciated. Arrangements by the Iannotti Funeral Home, Coventry. iannottifh.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 1, 2020