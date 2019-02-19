|
LANCELLOTTI, JOSEPH
92, of Johnston, passed away Sunday, February 17, 2019 at Orchard View Manor in Riverside. He was the beloved husband of the late Anne (Valente) Lancellotti. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Alphonso and Mary (Simone) Lancellotti.
Joseph was a storekeeper at Groton Navy Base for many years. He was an Army medic during the Korean War and received the Purple Heart and Combat Medical Badge for his actions.
Joseph is survived by his sister, Celia Groccia; three nephews, David Valente, and his wife Susan, Thomas Valente and Louis Groccia; his brother and sister-in-law, David and Gina Valente; a great-nephew, two great-nieces and a great-great niece. He was the brother of the late Yolanda Lancellotti.
Visiting hours will be Wednesday morning, February 20, 2019 from 8-9 a.m. at Maceroni Funeral Home, 1381 Smith St., North Providence, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Blessed Sacrament Church, 179 Academy Ave, Providence. Burial will be private. maceroni.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 19, 2019