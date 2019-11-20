|
|
Mansolillo, D.D.S, Joseph Lewis
69, of Smithfield, died on Sunday, November 17, 2019 surrounded by his loving family and friends. Born in Providence, he was the beloved son of Margherita A. (Sasso) Mansolillo of Johnston and the late Joseph F. Mansolillo. He was the loving husband of Sharon A. (Lombardi) Mansolillo. He was the son-in-law of the late Joseph and Mary Lombardi.
In addition to his beloved wife and mother, Joseph is survived by his two sons, Jay P. Mansolillo and his wife Becki of North Providence; Dr. Jeffrey B. Mansolillo and his wife Elena of Smithfield; three grandchildren, Evan, Abby, and Alexander; and many loving aunts, uncles and cousins.
Dr. Mansolillo was a graduate of Bishop Hendricken High School. He graduated from Canisius College and Georgetown School of Dentistry. Joseph was a dentist for over forty years and ran an established family practice together with his uncle, Dr. Arthur Mansolillo, and son, Dr. Jeffrey Mansolillo. His professional memberships included the R.I. Dental Association, Providence District Dental Society, Georgetown Alumni Dental Association, and he was a volunteer for "Give Kids A Smile". He was previously a member of the Metacomet and Kirkbrae Country Clubs.
He loved the outdoors enjoying golf, tennis, and skiing with family and his best friends. He was an avid runner completing seven marathons, and everyone knew of his passion for fast sports cars! He was most passionate about his photography. Much of his leisure time was spent behind a camera searching the streets looking for "the" perfect shot. Above all of his interests, his number one priority has been his family and always found the time to spend with his cherished grandchildren.
His Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10AM on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at St. Robert Bellarmine Parish, 1804 Atwood Ave, Johnston. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Ave, Warwick on Friday, November 22, 2019 from 4-8PM. Interment will take place at St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in his memory to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, www.pancan.org, are greatly appreciated.
www.murphyfuneralhomes.org
Published in The Providence Journal from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019