Home

POWERED BY

Services
Maceroni Funeral Home
1381 Smith St
North Providence, RI 02911
(401) 353-2400
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Maceroni Funeral Home
1381 Smith St
North Providence, RI 02911
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Maceroni Funeral Home
1381 Smith St
North Providence, RI 02911
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Augustine Church
639 Mt. Pleasant Ave
Providence, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Amalfitano
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph M. Amalfitano

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph M. Amalfitano Obituary
AMALFITANO, JOSEPH M.
52, of North Myrtle Beach, SC, formerly of North Providence, passed away Monday, September 23, 2019 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles after a brief illness. Born in Providence, he was the beloved son of Frank and Rosemary (DiStefano) Amalfitano.
His funeral will be held Monday, September 30, 2019 at 10 AM from Maceroni Funeral Home, 1381 Smith St, North Providence, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM in St. Augustine Church, 639 Mt. Pleasant Ave, Providence. Burial will be in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Visiting hours are SUNDAY 4-7 PM. For additional information, please visit maceroni.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Maceroni Funeral Home
Download Now