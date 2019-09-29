|
|
AMALFITANO, JOSEPH M.
52, of North Myrtle Beach, SC, formerly of North Providence, passed away Monday, September 23, 2019 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles after a brief illness. Born in Providence, he was the beloved son of Frank and Rosemary (DiStefano) Amalfitano.
His funeral will be held Monday, September 30, 2019 at 10 AM from Maceroni Funeral Home, 1381 Smith St, North Providence, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM in St. Augustine Church, 639 Mt. Pleasant Ave, Providence. Burial will be in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Visiting hours are SUNDAY 4-7 PM. For additional information, please visit maceroni.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 29, 2019