CORNICELLI, JOSEPH M.
72, passed away on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 with his family by his side, after a long illness. He was the husband of Phyllis Ann (Bruno) Cornicelli for 48 years. Born in Providence, he was a son of the late Michael A. and Phyllis F. (Petrarca) Cornicelli.
Joe was an Army veteran and served in Viet Nam. He retired in 1989 from the West Warwick Police Department after 22 years of dedicated service, and then retiring in 2010 from Amtrol Inc. as Chief Security Officer after 10 years of service.
Joe was an avid golfer for over 50 years until his illness. He was a member of the West Warwick Country Club and the Wilcox/Bruno Fraternal Order of Police.
He was the father of Joseph M. Cornicelli Jr. of West Warwick, Jason M. Cornicelli of Warwick, and the late Michael J. Cornicelli. He was the brother of Thomas G. Cornicelli and Michael D. Cornicell, both of Coventry. Joe is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
His funeral will be Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 7:45 am from the Iannotti Funeral Home at MAPLE ROOT, 2000 Nooseneck Hill Rd., (Rte.3), Coventry, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:00 am in Our Lady of Good Counsel Church. Interment with military honors at the RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Visiting hours Friday 4 pm– 7 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the American SIDS Institute (www.sids.org) would be appreciated. iannottifh.com
Published in The Providence Journal from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019