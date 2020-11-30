1/1
Joseph M. Dailey
1937 - 2020
Dailey, Joseph, M
Joseph M. Dailey, of North Kingstown, Rhode Island, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on November 16, 2020. He was born in South Kingstown, RI, on August 1, 1937.
He leaves behind his beloved wife of 60 years, Sandra (Keyes) Dailey. He retired from Leviton Manufacturing where he worked for 30 years.
Joe is survived by his wife, Sandra, his daughters Suzanne (Richard Whitehead), Jacquelyn (Jeffrey Halliday) and Jessica (Ronald Northup), grandchildren (Zachary, Trudy, Abigail, Madison, Veronica and Casey) and great-grandchild (Willow). He leaves behind many nieces, nephews and cousins including John Kulasewski, with whom he spent a great deal of cherished time. Those who preceded him in death were his beloved parents, Annie and Thomas Dailey, and his 12 brothers and sisters.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Donations may be made in his memory to the Activities Department at Woodpecker Hill Health Center, 2052 Plainfield Pike, Greene, RI 02827.

Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 30, 2020.
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 30, 2020.
