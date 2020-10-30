FERREIRA, JOSEPH M.
60, passed away on October 27, 2020 at Warren Rehabilitative & Nursing Center.
Born in Providence, a son of the late Edmund C. Ferreira and Mary F. (Whalen) Ferreira he had lived in Coventry for 35 years moving to Warren in 2018.
Joseph is survived by his loving partner Lisa Trenholm; his devoted daughter Amanda Carlow, son-in-law Brian Carlow and granddaughter Paige, Joe's "Little Princess"; his son Michael Ferreira and his siblings: Kathleen Flett of Franklin NC, Patricia Minasian of Milton, DE, Edmund Ferreira of Howes Cave, NY, and Susan Turbridy of Smithfield, RI. He was the former husband of Roberta (Sivo) Ferreira.
Joe worked at the Providence Journal for many years as a Production Color Specialist. He was an avid fan of Boston Sports, especially the Boston Red Sox and the New England Patriots. He loved fishing with his kids and coaching their sports teams. He enjoyed visiting Disney World with his mom and family every year.
His funeral service will be held at Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home, 659 East Greenwich Avenue, West Warwick on Monday, November 2, 2020 at 11:00 AM. Calling hours prior to the service from 10:00 – 11:00 AM. Cloth face coverings must be worn and social distancing guidelines followed.
Due to the restrictions of the current health guidelines, burial in Quidnessett Memorial Cemetery, North Kingstown will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to: Multiple Sclerosis Society RI Chapter, 300 Jefferson Blvd. Unit 101, Warwick, RI 02888 (www.nationalmssociety.org
). Condolences may also be offered to his family and remembrances of Joe shared online at www.carpenterjenks.com
.