GONSALVES, Joseph M.
68, of Central Falls, passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Hope Hospice and Palliative Care, Providence, surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Joy M. (Birch) Gonsalves, and they had been married for the past 35 years.
Born in Chamoim, Terras de Bouro, Braga, Portugal, he was the son of the late Adelino A. and Ana Rosa (Pires) Goncalves. He moved to this country in 1967, settling in Central Falls.
Mr. Gonsalves was a construction worker and was a member of Local Union 271.
Joe was a fan of car racing, riding his Harley Davidson, telling life stories, and spending time with his family and friends. He was very proud of all of his children. He was a communicant of the Our Lady of Fatima Church, Cumberland. He was a member of the Clube Juventude Lusitana, Cumberland, Club Madeirense, Central Falls and Uniao Portuguesa Beneficente, Pawtucket..
He leaves his children, Maria Gonsalves-Schimpf and her husband Peter of Lafayette, CO, Joseph A. Gonsalves and his wife Maria of Central Falls, and Amanda S. Brown and good friend John Brown of Coventry; his siblings, Carmelinda Amaro of Portugal, Antonio Gonsalves of Cumberland, Maria Silveira of Cumberland, Manuel Goncalves of North Providence, , Maria Idalina "Lina" Cabral of Cumberland and Adelino Goncalves of Cumberland; his grandchildren Benjamin Joseph Brown, Kaliyah, Mateo and Judah Schimpf; as well as several nieces/nephews and great-nieces/nephews. He was the brother of the late John Goncalves.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Joseph's Life Celebration to be held with Visiting Hours on Sunday, November 1, 2020 from 4 to 7 PM and continue on Monday, November 2, 2020 at 10 AM in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Rt. 122, Cumberland. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 AM in the Our Lady of Fatima Church, Fatima Drive, Cumberland. Burial will follow in the Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
, 262 Danny Thomas Place
Memphis, TN 38105.
