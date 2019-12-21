Home

Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
(401) 738-1977
Funeral
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Peter Church
Fair Street
Joseph M. O'Reilly

Joseph M. O'Reilly Obituary
O'REILLY, JOSEPH M.
72, passed away Friday, December 20, 2019 at home. He was the beloved husband of Dianne M. (Kirk) O'Reilly. Born in Providence, he was a son of the late Michael and Annie (Lewsley) O'Reilly. He was the loving father of Sean J. and his wife Tina, Scott K. and his wife Shanna, and Christopher D. O'Reilly; brother of James O'Reilly, Kevin O'Reilly, Marian O'Reilly, Eileen Palmerone, and Patricia Turitto; cherished grandfather of Annie, Teagan, and Jack. He was the grandfather of the late Connor O'Reilly, and brother of the late Thomas O'Reilly. Joseph was a CEO of the Enterprise Group. He served in the US Air Force during the Vietnam War. Joseph was the President of the National Structured Settlement Association, the First President of St. Peter's School Guild, the First President of the Board of Bishop Hendricken High School, the co-founder of the M.S. Dream Center, and an avid Boston sports fan. His funeral will be held Monday, December 23, 2019 at 10 AM from the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home, 2435 Warwick Ave., Warwick, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM in St. Peter Church, Fair Street. Burial will be private. Visiting hours Sunday, 2-6 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Bishop Hendricken High School, 2615 Warwick Avenue, Warwick, RI 02889, or, M.S. Dream Center of RI, 155 Gansett Avenue, Cranston, RI 02910 will be appreciated. Information and condolences visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 21, 2019
