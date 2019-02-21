|
Rodrigues, Joseph M.
91, formerly of Lincoln Manor, passed away Monday, Feb. 18, 2019. Husband of the late Mary A. (Calista) Rodrigues. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Joe's Celebration of Life to be held Saturday, February 23, 2019 with Visiting Hours from 8:30 to 9:30 AM, in the J.J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Cumberland. Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM in Our Lady of Fatima Church, Fatima Drive, Cumberland. Burial with Military Honors will follow in the Notre Dame Cemetery, Daggett Avenue, Pawtucket. In lieu of flowers, in honor of Joe's memory, please consider an act of kindness for someone in need. "Nos te amamos, Joe!" ONLINE MEMORIAL: jjduffyfunerallhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 21, 2019