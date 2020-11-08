1/1
Joseph M. Spanedda
SPANEDDA, JOSEPH M.
90, of Providence, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 6, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of the late Livia (Conti) Spanedda. Born in North Providence, he was the son of the late Salvatore and Giulia (Pugliesi) Spanedda.
Mr. Spanedda was a postal employee for the Turnkey and Edgewood Post Offices for 31 years before retiring in 1992. He was an Army Veteran of the Korean War. He served as Medical Technician and was Ward Master of the Prison Ward in the Fort Belvoir Army Hospital in Virginia where he attained the rank of Corporal. He was a member of the Italian American War Veterans, AMVETS, American Legion, Order Sons of Italy in America and Verrazzano Day Observance Committee.
A devoted father and grandfather, he is survived by his son, Joseph G. Spanedda and his wife, Lori; his daughter, AnneMarie Panciocco and her husband Peter; three beautiful grandchildren that he loved dearly, Christine Spanedda, Michael and Maria Panciocco; and his dear friend, Juanita A. Scungio. He was the brother of the late Anne Warner, Phyllis Tessitore and Gianuarino Spanedda.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 11 a.m. in Blessed Sacrament Church, 179 Academy Ave., Providence. Burial with Military Honors will be private. Visitation is respectfully omitted. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Scleroderma Support Group, 18 Talbot Manor, Cranston, RI 02905. maceroni.com

Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
10
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Blessed Sacrament Church
