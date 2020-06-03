VITALE, JOSEPH M.
95, of Wakefield, passed away peacefully on May 30, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Antoinette C. (Russo) Vitale for 68 years.
Born in Providence, he was a son of the late Anthony and Mary (DeRosa) Vitale.
A proud Veteran of the US Army, he served in WWII and enjoyed sharing his stories with his friends and family.
Mr. Vitale received his bachelor's degree from Providence College and worked as a chemist for Carol Cable Company in Pawtucket for over forty years before retiring.
He was a former member of the South Kingstown Elks Lodge #1899, the St. Mary's Star of the Sea Men's Club and various professional organizations. In retirement, he became an avid golfer, enjoyed painting and taught computers to seniors at the Narragansett Senior Center. He had a great sense of humor and enjoyed telling jokes.
Besides his wife, he leaves three children, Mariann Patalano and her husband James of Wakefield, Joseph A. Vitale and his wife Doreen of Bristol and Robert L. Vitale and his husband Robert D. Wolcott of Boston, MA; four grandchildren, Jessica Gelabert, Bethany Cardarelli, Steffanie Hozempa and Laura Bavosa; and five great-grandchildren, Autumn, Grayson, Nicholas, Thea and Ryan. He was the brother of the late Rose, Carl, Vincent, and Anthony Vitale.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 9:30am in St. Mary's Star of the Sea Church, 864 Point Judith Road, Narragansett. Please wear a face covering. Burial with Military Honors will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to HopeHealth Hospice, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 3, 2020.