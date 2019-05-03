|
MARWELL, JOSEPH, III
62, of North Providence, passed away April 28, 2019. He is survived by his Wife of 40 years, Mary A. Marwell, 2 daughters, Marissa A. Marwell, Jennifer Rose Marwell-Stepanian and her husband Matthew, granddaughter, Henley Rose Duclos, Mother Barbara L. Marwell, and two brothers Mark E. Marwell and Jeffrey M. Marwell.
Joseph was involved in a family trucking and school bus business for more than 30 years. Services will be private. Arrangements by Winfield & Sons Funeral Home.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 3, 2019