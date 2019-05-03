Home

Winfield & Sons Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
Joseph Marwell III

Joseph Marwell III Obituary
MARWELL, JOSEPH, III
62, of North Providence, passed away April 28, 2019. He is survived by his Wife of 40 years, Mary A. Marwell, 2 daughters, Marissa A. Marwell, Jennifer Rose Marwell-Stepanian and her husband Matthew, granddaughter, Henley Rose Duclos, Mother Barbara L. Marwell, and two brothers Mark E. Marwell and Jeffrey M. Marwell.
Joseph was involved in a family trucking and school bus business for more than 30 years. Services will be private. Arrangements by Winfield & Sons Funeral Home.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 3, 2019
