|
|
Montalbano, Joseph
Joseph Anthony "Jam" Montalbano, 64, of Port Charlotte, Florida (formally of Providence, RI) died May 2, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.
Besides his mother, Patricia (Gilligan) Montalbano, Mr. Montalbano leaves behind his daughter Leah A. Montalbano, and his son Jonathan R. Montalbano. He is also survived by his brothers Peter Montalbano, Matthew Montalbano, and Thomas Montalbano, his sisters Patricia Travis and Lisa Montalbano.
The visitation for Joe will be private. For the full obituary visit www.manningheffern.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 4, 2020