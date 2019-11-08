Home

Joseph Montanaro Obituary
MONTANARO, JOSEPH
94, of Warwick, passed away on Tuesday, November 5, 2019. He was the beloved husband of the late Christine "Tina" (Rotondo) Montanaro. Born in Providence, Joseph was a son of the late Giovanni and Giovannina (DeClemente) Montanaro. Joseph was a polisher for the former Gorham Silver Company and a US Navy Veteran, serving during WWII.
His is survived by his loving children, John F. Montanaro and his wife Paula, and Sandra A. Riddle and her husband Donald, all of Cranston. Joseph was the cherished grandfather of 5, great grandfather of 7, and great-great grandfather of 4. He was the brother of the late Ralph Montanaro, and stepbrother of Salvatore and Peter Mascaro.
His funeral services will be private. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 8, 2019
