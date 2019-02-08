Home

Hill Funeral Home - EAST GREENWICH
822 MAIN ST
East Greenwich, RI 02818
(401) 884-9222
Calling hours
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Hill Funeral Home - EAST GREENWICH
822 MAIN ST
East Greenwich, RI 02818
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Mercy Church
65 Third St
East Greenwich, RI
CAPUANO SR., JOSEPH N. "CAPPY"
84, passed away February 6, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife, Gloria (Scurti) Capuano; children, Joseph N., Jr. and his wife Mari, Debra Ann Ajaj and Rhonda M. Capuano-Perlmutter; 8 grandchildren; and a sister, Sweets White.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, February 11th at 10:00am at Our Lady of Mercy Church, 65 Third St., East Greenwich. Burial with military honors will be in RI Veterans Cemetery, Exeter. Calling hours: Sunday, February 10th 2-4pm at the Hill Funeral Home, 822 Main St., East Greenwich. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to . Visit hillfuneralhome.com for complete obituary.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 8, 2019
