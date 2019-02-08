|
|
CAPUANO SR., JOSEPH N. "CAPPY"
84, passed away February 6, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife, Gloria (Scurti) Capuano; children, Joseph N., Jr. and his wife Mari, Debra Ann Ajaj and Rhonda M. Capuano-Perlmutter; 8 grandchildren; and a sister, Sweets White.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, February 11th at 10:00am at Our Lady of Mercy Church, 65 Third St., East Greenwich. Burial with military honors will be in RI Veterans Cemetery, Exeter. Calling hours: Sunday, February 10th 2-4pm at the Hill Funeral Home, 822 Main St., East Greenwich. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to . Visit hillfuneralhome.com for complete obituary.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 8, 2019