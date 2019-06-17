|
|
Cugini, Joseph N.
Joseph ("Dody") N. Cugini, 89, of Westerly passed away on June 15 following a brief illness. He served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War.
Joe was the General Manager of the Westerly Community Credit Union and during his 41 years at WCCU, he served as President, CEO, and Chairman of the Board. He served the Credit Union Movement on a state and world level.One of his proudest accomplishments of his community involvement included founding the WCCU Holiday Basketball Tournament.Joe also hosted a weekly radio show on WBLQ up until his death having statewide guests on who became part of his family.The greatest pride in his life was being surrounded by his family and friends.
Joe is survived by his wife Betty Cugini, married for 63 years along with his children, daughter Betty-Jo Cugini (Stephen Greene) and his son David Joseph Cugini (Denise Ruddy) and his grandchildren, Christopher Koretski, Katherine Koretski, & Finley Cugini.
A funeral liturgy will be celebrated at Saint Clare Church on Wednesday, June 19th. The family will greet relatives and friends on Tuesday, June 18 at the Gaffney-Dolan in Westerly.Donations in Joe's memory may be made to the Joseph N. Cugini WCCU Holiday Basketball Tournament Fund or to the Westerly Hospital Foundation.
Published in The Providence Journal on June 17, 2019