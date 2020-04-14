|
|
ZENGA, JR., JOSEPH N.
85, passed away peacefully at home with his family on April 9, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Ursula (Junker) Zenga; his devoted children: Joseph III, Christine, David and Stephen, and grandson, Nickolas.
Due to current health and safety regulations his funeral will be private. A Funeral Mass will be held at a St. Gregory the Great Church in Warwick, at time to be announced. Visit hillfuneralhome.com for complete obituary.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 14, 2020