Joseph N. Zenga Jr. Obituary
ZENGA, JR., JOSEPH N.
85, passed away peacefully at home with his family on April 9, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Ursula (Junker) Zenga; his devoted children: Joseph III, Christine, David and Stephen, and grandson, Nickolas.
Due to current health and safety regulations his funeral will be private. A Funeral Mass will be held at a St. Gregory the Great Church in Warwick, at time to be announced. Visit hillfuneralhome.com for complete obituary.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 14, 2020
