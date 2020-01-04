Home

O'NEILL FUNERAL HOME - CUMBERLAND
3102 Mendon Rd.
Cumberland, RI 02864
(401) 658-1155
Joseph Azar
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Saint Basil The Great Church
15 Skyview Drive
Lincoln, RI
Liturgy
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
Saint Basil The Great Church
15 Skyview Drive
Lincoln, RI
AZAR, JR, JOSEPH P.
87, of Central Falls, passed away peacefully with his family by his side, Tuesday, December 31, 2019. He was the beloved husband of May (Arage) Azar. Born in Central Falls, he was the son of the late Joseph and Ella (Sarkis) Azar. Joseph was an army veteran of the Korean War, obtaining the rank of Corporal. He was a letter carrier in Central Falls, affectionately known as the "Bubble Gum Mailman" for 35 years, retiring in 1991. He then finished his work career driving a van for seniors in the City of Central Falls. Besides his wife, he is survived by his children, Joseph Azar III and his wife Bernadette, Laurie Corriveault and her husband David, and Brian Azar and his wife Eileen, his brother, Robert Azar, his sister, Barbara Deeb, nine grandchildren and three great grandchildren. He was the brother of the late Louis Azar. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to visiting hours Sunday from 4-7 PM in Saint Basil The Great Church, 15 Skyview Drive, Lincoln. A Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held Monday at 10 AM in Saint Basil The Great Church. Burial with military honors will follow in Saint Basil's Cemetery, Cumberland. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Saint Basil The Great Church Building Fund, would be appreciated. Arrangements by O'Neill Funeral Home, Cumberland. www.oneillfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 4, 2020
