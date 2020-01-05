Home

Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
A.A. MARIANI & SON Funeral Home
200 Hawkins St.
Providence, RI
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Anthony Church
1413 Mineral Spring Ave.
North Providence, RI
Joseph P. Cioci Obituary
CIOCI, JOSEPH P.
96, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Friday, January 3, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Claire (Pompa) Cioci. They were happily married for 63 years.
Born in North Providence, he was the son of the late Luigi and Sylvia (DeAngelis) Cioci.
Joseph was an entrepreneur in the tile industry, as well as a life-long fan of golf. He was an Army Veteran serving during WWII and received two purple hearts.
Besides his wife, he is survived by a loving daughter, Diana Larkin and her fiancée, David Garceau. He is also survived by his cherished grandsons, John and David Larkin. He was predeceased by 6 brothers and 2 close cousins.
Visiting hours Wednesday, January 8th from 9-10:30am at the A.A. MARIANI & SON Funeral Home, 200 Hawkins St., Providence followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11am at St. Anthony Church, 1413 Mineral Spring Ave., North Providence. Burial with military honors will follow at RI Veterans Cemetery, Exeter. Flowers are respectfully omitted. marianiandson.com
Published in The Providence Journal from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020
