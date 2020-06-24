KING, JOSEPH P.
91, of Rice Avenue, East Providence, died peacefully on June 21, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Jean M. (O'Neil) King.
Born in Providence, a son of the late John F. and Sarah (Rafferty) King, he lived in East Providence for 53 years.
Mr. King was a lithographer for the Advertising Engraving Co. and the Mowbray Co., both of Providence, before retiring in 1981.
Joseph was a member of the Graphic Artist International Union. He enjoyed golfing, fishing and spending time with his loving family.
Mr. King was a United States Army Veteran serving during the Korean Conflict.
Besides his wife of 55 years, he is survived by two sons, Patrick J. King (Terri) of Tiverton and Michael J. King (Elizabeth) of Santa Rosa Beach, FL; two daughters, Kathleen M. Machado (Nelson) of Seekonk, MA and Kerry E. Rapose (Douglas) of Bellingham, MA; eight grandchildren, Andrew, Nicholas, Jillian, Kaitlyn, Meghan, Aine, Brendan and Ian and two sisters, Helen McElroy of Providence and Claire Hurley of Johnston. He was the brother of the late Mary Cook, Elizabeth Poudrier, Margaret Rondeau, William Rafferty, Edward, John and Francis King.
His Calling Hours will be held on Friday June 26, 2020 in the W. RAYMOND WATSON FUNERAL HOME, 350 Willett Avenue, Riverside from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Martha's Church, 2595 Pawtucket Avenue, East Providence at 11 a.m. Burial with Military Honors will follow in St. Francis Cemetery, Smithfield Avenue, Pawtucket. Flowers are respectfully omitted. For online condolences please visit wrwatsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 24, 2020.