McATEER, JOSEPH P.
71, passed away Monday, May 27, 2019 at Kent Hospital surrounded by his family. He was the beloved husband of 32 years to Norma J. (Toole) McAteer, and a son of the late Alfred and Mary (Cabral) McAteer. He was employed for Waste Management for 22 years before retiring in 2010. He served his country honorably in the US Army during the Vietnam War and received the Purple Heart. Joe was very active with the Vietnam War Veterans and the s. He was a member of the Warwick Firemen's Association and an avid Red Sox fan. He was the father of Ken Arnold (Bonnie) of Coventry, Bill Arnold (Nicole) of Warwick, and Dave Arnold (Darcy) of Warwick, and Patrick McAteer of Warwick; brother of Alfred McAteer; devoted papa of Tyler, Bronx, Addison, Kaeleb, Bentley, and Gino.
His funeral will be held Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 8:30 AM from the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home, 2435 Warwick Ave., Warwick, with a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Kevin Church, Sandy Lane, at 9:30 AM. Burial with military honors will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Providence. Visiting hours Friday, 4-8 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to s Project, PO Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas, 66675 will be appreciated. Information and condolences, please visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 29, 2019