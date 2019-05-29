Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
(401) 738-1977
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
8:30 AM
Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Kevin Church
Sandy Lane, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph McAteer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph P. McAteer

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joseph P. McAteer Obituary
McATEER, JOSEPH P.
71, passed away Monday, May 27, 2019 at Kent Hospital surrounded by his family. He was the beloved husband of 32 years to Norma J. (Toole) McAteer, and a son of the late Alfred and Mary (Cabral) McAteer. He was employed for Waste Management for 22 years before retiring in 2010. He served his country honorably in the US Army during the Vietnam War and received the Purple Heart. Joe was very active with the Vietnam War Veterans and the s. He was a member of the Warwick Firemen's Association and an avid Red Sox fan. He was the father of Ken Arnold (Bonnie) of Coventry, Bill Arnold (Nicole) of Warwick, and Dave Arnold (Darcy) of Warwick, and Patrick McAteer of Warwick; brother of Alfred McAteer; devoted papa of Tyler, Bronx, Addison, Kaeleb, Bentley, and Gino.
His funeral will be held Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 8:30 AM from the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home, 2435 Warwick Ave., Warwick, with a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Kevin Church, Sandy Lane, at 9:30 AM. Burial with military honors will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Providence. Visiting hours Friday, 4-8 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to s Project, PO Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas, 66675 will be appreciated. Information and condolences, please visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
Download Now