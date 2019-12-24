|
|
Natalizia, Joseph P.
Joseph Paul "Joe" Natalizia, 63, of North Smithfield, Rhode Island passed away of natural causes on Thursday, December 12, 2019. He was a resident at Oakland Grove Health Care Center in Woonsocket, RI. He was born in Providence, RI. Joe was a 1975 graduate of Davies Vocational Technical School in Lincoln, RI.
Joe was an incredibly intelligent man with an insatiable appetite for knowledge.
He was a talented multi-craftsman and became a professional-level carpenter, cabinetmaker, machinist, welder, plastics fabricator, inspection radiographer, and EDM specialty machine programmer. Joe spent significant portions of his career working for Parkinson Machinery Builders in Esmond, R.I., KMC in East Greenwich, R.I., and Rudel Machinery of Hopkinton, MA. He was an accomplished salesman later running his own online business.
Joseph was the son of the late Corrado Carl and Caroline (Bailey) Natalizia of Smithfield, RI. He is survived by his two children, Molly Natalizia of Richmond, R.I., and George Natalizia of East Providence, R.I. and his five siblings; Carl Natalizia and wife Kathy of Bend, Oregon, Ann Natalizia and husband David Raymond of Wrentham, Ma, Mary Natalizia and husband Nicholas Whitman of Williamstown, Ma, Elaine Broccoli and husband Carl of Glocester, R.I. and David Natalizia and wife Carianne of Castle Rock, CO. The family wishes to thank Oakland Grove Health Care Center for their love, support and exceptional care of Joe. A memorial service for Joseph will be held in the spring with details to follow. Arrangements are made through the S. Dipardo Funeral Home of Diamond Hill Rd. Woonsocket, R.I. As an expression of sympathy memorial contributions may be made at www.GoFundMe.com/Joe Natalizia Memorial Fund.
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 24, 2019