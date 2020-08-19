1/1
Joseph P. Reynolds
REYNOLDS, JOSEPH P.
72, of Desano Dr., Narragansett, passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. Born in Fall River, MA, he was the son of the late Jeremiah and Rose (Marshall) Reynolds.
Joe was a financial investments advisor for over 50 years and served in the RI Army National Guard for six years. He enjoyed traveling and spending time with his family.
He was the devoted father of Christopher Reynolds and his wife Gina of Niles, MI, Kimberly Reynolds of Narragansett and Joseph Reynolds, II of Warwick; cherished grandfather of seven; loving great-grandfather of three; and dear brother of Gerald Reynolds of Warwick and Charles Reynolds of Lancaster County, PA.
His funeral service will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Boston Medical Center, 801 Massachusetts Ave.–1st Floor, Boston, MA 02118. www.bmc.org/giving
Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.

Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

2 entries
August 17, 2020
My sympathies to the family. Very simply, as you know, Joe was the best at whatever he did. He was a man of accomplishments, always thinking, always looking out for others. He will be missed.
I've known him since 1975 at Aetna, ING, and Voya and he went to company Honors Clubs and Million Dollar Round Table meetings year after year after year.
John McMahon
August 16, 2020
I knew Joe for 31 years at Aetna, ING and Voya. I planned the Honors Club Programs which Joe always qualified for. Joe always was a kind man with a beautiful smile. He was always happy when he was with his friends Tony, Terry and Toby. I will miss him. He was a great man and a great person. I’m so very sorry for your loss.
Karen Richardson
Friend
