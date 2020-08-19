REYNOLDS, JOSEPH P.
72, of Desano Dr., Narragansett, passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. Born in Fall River, MA, he was the son of the late Jeremiah and Rose (Marshall) Reynolds.
Joe was a financial investments advisor for over 50 years and served in the RI Army National Guard for six years. He enjoyed traveling and spending time with his family.
He was the devoted father of Christopher Reynolds and his wife Gina of Niles, MI, Kimberly Reynolds of Narragansett and Joseph Reynolds, II of Warwick; cherished grandfather of seven; loving great-grandfather of three; and dear brother of Gerald Reynolds of Warwick and Charles Reynolds of Lancaster County, PA.
His funeral service will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Boston Medical Center, 801 Massachusetts Ave.–1st Floor, Boston, MA 02118. www.bmc.org/giving
