Tucker-Quinn Funeral Chapel
643 Putnam Pike
Greenville, RI 02828
(401) 949-1370
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Tucker-Quinn Funeral Chapel
643 Putnam Pike
Greenville, RI 02828
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
8:30 AM
Tucker-Quinn Funeral Chapel
643 Putnam Pike
Greenville, RI 02828
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Paul The Apostle Church
116A Danielson Pike
Foster, RI
View Map
SINWELL, JOSEPH P.
71, passed away Monday August 26, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Elizabeth (Harubin) Sinwell. Father of Benjamin J. (Nicole), Luke E. and Sarah E.A. Sinwell. Grandfather of Amelia, Lucia and Harugumi. Mr. Sinwell was the Director of Religious Education for the Diocese of Providence for 34 years before retiring in 2008.
His funeral will be held Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 8:30am from the TUCKER-QUINN Funeral Chapel, 643 Putnam Ave. (Rt.44) Greenville, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10am in St. Paul The Apostle Church, 116A Danielson Pike, Foster. Visitation Friday August 30, 2019 from 4-7pm.
For Complete Obituary and Online Condolences visit, TuckerQuinnFuneralChapel.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 28, 2019
