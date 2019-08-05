|
PINGITORE, JR., JOSEPH
90, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family at home in Johnston, Saturday August 3, 2019. He was the beloved husband of the late Lucille A. (Ruggieri) Pingitore. Born in Providence, he was a son of the late Giuseppe and Rosaria (Fusaro) Pingitore.
He is survived by three children; son Joseph Pingitore III, daughter Francine Pingitore and husband Brad Hutchison and son David Pingitore and wife Lynn, all of Johnston and was the loving grandfather of six grandchildren; Joseph IV, Dylan, Jonathan, Tayla, David and Brad Jr. He was the brother of Eileen St. Angelo of Cranston and the late Pasquale, Ernest, Dante, Edward and Raymond Pingitore, Christina Amadeo, Cecelia Scichilone and Dorothy Pingitore.
Joseph rose to the level of Sergeant during the Korean War after completing Officers School and was a United Stated Korean Army War Veteran. Since the 1950's he was a custom home builder, often including his sons and grandsons in many commercial and residential projects. Joe was a hard working family man, who put his family before everything and continued to keep his family together after the passing of his beloved wife of 58 years.
His funeral is Wednesday at 8:45 a.m. from "WOODLAWN" Funeral Home 600 Pontiac Avenue Cranston followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Rocco Church, graveside burial with Military Honors will follow in St. Ann Cemetery. Calling hours TUESDAY 4-7 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Hope Hospice and Palliative Care 1085 North Main Street Providence, RI 02904. Please share memories at WoodlawnGattone.com
Published in The Providence Journal from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2019