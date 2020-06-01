Quaglia, Joseph
REHOBOTH - Joseph A. Quaglia, 84, passed away on May 21, 2020 at the Study Memorial Hospital. Devoted husband to the late Sandra F. (Rock) Quaglia. Born on January 20, 1936 in Attleboro, MA, he was a son of the late William and Marie (Veto) Quaglia. Joe proudly served as a Lance Corporal in the United States Marine Corps from 1957-1960 until his Honorable Discharge. He celebrated the "Good Conduct Medal for Marksmanship" holding highest record for shooting higher than all Marines for many years to follow at the Marine Corps Base Quantico in Virginia. Joe worked as a boiler operator at the Robbins Company in Attleboro and as a cabinet maker at Vinecraft in Attleboro. He later worked as a forklift operator and shift steward at Almac's, Rhode Island Produce in East Providence, RI where he was retired disabled. Joe was a member of the Precision Harley Davidson Motorcycle Group, Pawtucket, RI and was an avid bowler and high scorer at the East Providence Bowling Lanes. Survived by his two sons, Russell R. Quaglia and his wife Mary Proulx-Quaglia and Brian J. Quaglia and his wife Mianzie Wanawan Quaglia; his grandchildren, Paul and Robert Quaglia both of Cumberland, RI, Brian J. Quaglia II of Pawtucket, RI, Marc W. Quaglia and his wife Rhea (Duckworth) Quaglia of NYC and David R. Quaglia of Rehoboth, MA; great granddaughter, Rose Quaglia of Cumberland RI.; his brothers, Carlo Quaglia and his wife Mary formerly of N. Attleboro, Lawrence Quaglia and his wife Sandra of Attleboro; his sister, Magdaline Quaglia-Mazeiko formerly of Westport MA. Predeceased by his brother, Louis Quaglia, sister-in-law, Adeline (Petrillo) Quaglia and his first cousin, Eugene Aguiar. A private visitation will be held by the family, followed by a graveside service at the Steven's Corner Cemetery, Rehoboth. Funeral arrangements by the Duffy-Poule Funeral Home, Attleboro. Online condolence or remembrance, visit duffy-poule.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 1, 2020.